Salim Khan ‘recovering slowly’ after hospitalisation, new pic surfaces online

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan recently underwent a month-long hospital stay after suffering a brain haemorrhage that raised serious concerns about his health. Now back home, the father of superstar Salman Khan appears to be on the road to recovery, with a latest picture offering a glimpse of his gradual progress. Salim Khan was hospitalised on February 17 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. (PTI)

Update on Salim Khan’s health Trade expert Komal Nahta on Wednesday took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a picture with Salim Khan and share an update about his health.

In the image, which appears to have been taken at Salim Khan’s residence, he is seen seated on a beige sofa in a living room, accompanied by Komal and one of Komal’s friends. Salim Khan is seen sitting in the middle, dressed in a colourful checkered shirt, light trousers, and white sandals. Meanwhile, Komal and his friend are seen leaning slightly toward him.

“Was delighted to meet Salim Khan saab yesterday at his residence, with friend Raja Shetiya,” Komal wrote.

He wrote, “The veteran writer is recovering slowly but surely after his 28-day hospitalisation in February-March. Thank you Dr. Sandeep Chopra for making this meeting possible.”

The image and health update come just days after Salim Khan joined his son Salman Khan in greeting and waving to fans. On Eid in March, Salman stepped out onto his balcony with his father to greet fans gathered outside his residence. It also marked Salim Khan’s first public appearance after being discharged from the hospital following a month-long stay. At that time, Salim Khan was seen in a wheelchair.

Salim Khan’s health scare The 90-year-old veteran writer was hospitalised on February 17 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He was rushed to the hospital by his family doctor, admitted to the ICU, and placed on ventilator support. After undergoing a minor procedure, the veteran writer remained under medical observation. Apart from his family members, several actors like Shilpa Shetty, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt and his friend Javed Akhtar visited him at the hospital.

At that time, hospital sources mentioned that he had undergone a procedure called DSA by neurosurgeon Nitin Dange. DSA, in full Digital Subtraction Angiography, is a diagnostic procedure to identify cerebrovascular diseases such as brain aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), fistulas (AVFs), and acute blood vessel blockages (strokes).

A few days before his discharge, his son Arbaaz Khan had shared that his father was recovering well. The veteran writer was discharged on March 17.

More about Salim Khan Salim began his career with small acting roles, but his breakthrough came when he shifted to writing. Alongside Javed Akhtar, he redefined Bollywood storytelling in the 1970s and 80s. Films like Zanjeer, Deewar and Don made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar, cementing his “angry young man” image. Even after he parted ways with Javed, Salim continued writing successful films such as Angaaray (1986), Naam (1986), Kabzaa (1988) and Jurm (1990).

Salim Khan first married Salma Khan (born Sushila Charak) in 1964, long before his rise as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated writers. The couple share four children: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. In 1981, Salim Khan entered into a second marriage with actor Helen, whom he met on the sets of the film Don. The family later adopted Arpita Khan. Salim Khan celebrated his 90th birthday on November 24 last year.