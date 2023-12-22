Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan greet each other with a hug at Anand Pandit's birthday bash. Watch

Film producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday celebration on Thursday turned out to be a star-studded affair with some pleasant surprises as well. All from Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attended the bash. Now an inside video from the party shows Salman warmly embracing Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek following suit with a friendly hug for the Tiger 3 actor. Also read: Salman Khan helps mom get down stairs at Sohail Khan's birthday bash, warns media to maintain distance Salman Khan met Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan at Anand Pandit's party.

A paparazzi account posted a video on Instagram capturing the heartwarming moment at Anand Pandit's birthday celebration. In the video, Salman Khan takes the stage to extend birthday wishes to Anand Pandit. Spotting Amitabh Bachchan, Salman approaches him to greet him with a handshake and a hug. Simultaneously, Abhishek Bachchan greets film producer Sajid Nadiadwala with a hug, later sharing a warm embrace with Salman as well, followed by a brief conversation. Salman and Sonu Nigam are also seen sharing a friendly hug at the end of the video.

Producer Anand Pandit is known for films like Chehre, The Big Bull, Thank God and Total Dhamaal among others. His grand birthday celebrations on Thursday had Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Niel Nitin Mukesh and many others from the industry in presence.

Notably, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, who have been rarely seen exchanging pleasantries at public gatherings, bumped into each other at the party. The history between the two actors goes back about 25 years as Salman and Aishwarya Rai were in a brief relationship during the shooting of their 1998 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Aishwarya later tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007.

Salman, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan's films, shows

Salman was last seen in this year's Diwali release, Tiger 3 and is currently a host on Bigg Boss 17. He had worked with Amitabh Bachchan in films like Baghban (2003), in which he played his only caring son. They also featured together in 2006 film Baabul and 2008 film God Tussi Great Ho. Abhishek was seen as a bowling coach in the Saiyami Kher-starrer Ghoomer this year. It was directed by R Balki.

Amitabh Bachchan was seen in Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath this year. He is currently hosting the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati and will next be seen in Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

