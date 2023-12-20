Salman Khan helps mom get down stairs at Sohail Khan's birthday bash, warns media to maintain distance

Salman Khan along with his entire family attended brother Sohail Khan's birthday on Tuesday. He was seen helping mom Salma Khan get down the stairs after the party. Soon after, he also asked the paparazzi to move away from her car and looked visibly upset. Also read: Salman Khan on 'Tiger 3' success Salman Khan with his mom Salma Khan at Sohail Khan's bash.

Salman and family at Sohail's party

Salman was in a plain black full-sleeved T-shirt and pants. He was seen holding mom Sushila's hand as they both got down the stairs slowly. Salman made her sit in her car before getting into his own and waved briefly to the paparazzi.

Among others who attended the bash were Salman and Sohail's father Salim Khan, his second wife Helen, brother Arbaaz Khan and sister Arpita Khan with husband Ayush Sharma and kids Ahil and Ayat Sharma. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh were also seen reaching the venue. They were twinning in black. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta also attended the party.

Salim Khan and Helen also needed help and walked with the help of staff members when they reached the venue. Theirs is a close-knit family with all of them staying under the same roof.

Salman Khan's family, film

Earlier this month, Salma Khan celebrated her 81st birthday. Her cake-cutting video also featured Helen singing the ‘happy birthday’ song for her along with other family members and friends. On the occasion of Salim Khan's birthday last month, Salman had shared a lovely candid picture of them sitting together and captioned it, “Happy Birthday My Tiger.”

Salman was last seen in his big Diwali release, Tiger 3, which hit theatres last month. It brought back the hit pair of Salman and Katrina Kaif and collected a gross worldwide collection of ₹466.33 crore at the box office.

A few weeks back, Salman had also been promoting his niece Alizeh Agnihotri who made her film debut with Farrey. She is the daughter of his sister Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

