Salman Khan asks Ananya Panday to confirm if she's getting a free car: 'Chunky Panday ki beti hai, baap pe gayi hai'

Salman Khan was his jovial self at the IIFA press conference on Monday, where he was joined by Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan. Salman did not let go of the opportunity of cracking a few jokes and made a comment on Ananya and her father, actor Chunky Panday. He said she is just like her father. Also read: Salman Khan says a host should be sensitive: ‘Humour is above the belt and not below the belt’

At the event, host Maniesh Paul asked Salman to give a tip to Ananya who is all set to make her debut at IIFA 2022. Salman asked Ananya to confirm with the car sponsor at the event if they will give her a free car as well. Ananya actually asked the the sponsor about the free car, “Nexa waalo, mujhe gaadi free milegi (Nexa, will I please get a free car)?” It seemed Nexa gave its approval for getting a car for Ananya for free. Salman reacted, "Chunky Panday ki beti hai. Baap pe gayi hai (She is Chunky's daughter, is just like her dad)."

Salman will be hosting the upcoming IIFA awards, along with Riteish Deshmukh. In the light of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Salman was asked if a host should be careful with jokes. He replied, "As a host you have to be sensitive. Humour is above the belt and not below the belt."

Salman also spoke about how South films are doing exceptionally well across the globe. He said, “We both (South and Bollywood) believed in heroism in cinema. When you come out of theatres, you have a hero. But here, apart from one or two people, we are not making heroism films. Now people have become cool and think this is clichéd. With heroism, the emotional connect has to be there, that is important. This format started with Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar and then it has been taken to the next level.”

“There should be times when they should pick up our scripts. The writers over there are hard working. The directors also make concept films, which people see,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

