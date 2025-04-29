Menu Explore
Salman Khan flaunts muscles, poses in shirtless pics; greets fans in Andaz Apna Apna style: Eello ji sanam hum aa gaye

ByAnanya Das
Apr 29, 2025 07:53 AM IST

In the pictures, Salman Khan was seen inside a swimming pool. He gave different poses and also flaunted his muscles.

Actor Salman Khan treated fans to new photos and also greeted them in Andaz Apna Apna style. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night, Salman posted the photos in which he was shirtless. (Also Read | Salman Khan postpones UK tour following Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Right to pause during this time of grief’)

Salman Khan shared his pictures on X.
Salman Khan shared his pictures on X.

Salman Khan shares his shirtless pics

In the pictures, he was seen inside a swimming pool. He gave different poses and also flaunted his muscles. Salman captioned the post, "Eello ji sanam hum aa gaye………….Ab itna bhi gussa karo nahin jaani." The lines are from a song from his 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna.

About his film Andaz Apna Apna

The cult comedy was re-released in theatres on April 25. The movie earned 25.75 lakh at the box office on day one of re-release, followed by 45.50 lakh on day two and 51.25 lakh on day three, according to a press note issued by distributors. It's a comedy film written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha. It also stars Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor among others.

More about the film

Andaz Apna Apna featured Aamir and Salman as Amar and Prem as two gold diggers who attempt to woo an heiress called Raveena to access her father's wealth. The film was initially unsuccessful at the box office during its original release but gained cult status over the years after repeat views of television, with hilarious dialogues such as 'Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai', 'Crime Master Gogo, Mogambo ka Bhatija', and Do dost ek cup mein chai piyenge'only becoming more popular through memes and reels in the age of social media.

Salman's recent film

Fans saw Salman last in Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Released in theaters on March 30, Sikandar didn't fare well at the box office.

