Salman Khan hopes audiences think Radhe is 'money well spent', says 'khoon pasina baha diya'

Salman Khan has said that he probably worked harder on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai than on any other film. The action thriller was released on Eid, and received negative reviews from critics. Fans were also unimpressed, giving it a 1.8/10 score on IMDb.

In a new video featurette about the film's action, Salman said, "We need to give them (the audience) an event. We need to see that when they come out of the theatre, they think money is well spent."

He continued in Hindi, "Faith hai. Picture ka result kya hoga baad mein... Humne sabne hit hi picture banayi (We have faith in the film, and we believe we've made a hit film), to the best of our abilities, and more this time, given it our very best. Khoon, pasina baha diya, aur aise time par release kar rahe hain jo ki difficult time bhi hai (We've spilled blood and sweat on this film, and we're releasing at a very difficult time). Humne bohot koshish ki hai, aur ummeed hai ke sabko yeh film pasand aaye (We've tried very hard, and we hope that everyone likes the film)."

Salman's father, writer Salim Khan, admitted in an interview that 'Radhe isn't a great film at all'. He told Dainik Bhaskar, "The film prior to this, Dabangg 3, was different. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was good and totally different. Radhe is not a great film at all, but commercial cinema has a responsibility that every person can get money. From artists to producers, distributors, exhibitors and every stakeholder should get the money. The one who buys the cinema must get the money. Due to this, the cycle of cinema-making and business goes on. On this basis, Salman has performed. Stakeholders of this film are in advantage. Otherwise, Radhe is not that great a film."

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati and Sangay Tsheltrim. The film released on Zee5 in India, due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.