Salman Khan hugs Anant Ambani tightly, Shah Rukh sends love on his 31st birthday: ‘Most selfless, kindest human’

Anant Ambani ushered in his 31st birthday on April 10 in grand style, hosting a lavish celebration in Jamnagar. As midnight struck, the billionaire scion was flooded with warm wishes from across the film fraternity, with Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan leading the charge, showering the birthday boy with warmth, love, and good wishes.

Shah Rukh, Salman send birthday love to Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani turned 31 on April 10.

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Salman took to his Instagram handle to share some candid happy pictures with Anant, calling him his younger brother. One image shows Salman showering affection on Anant as the two share a playful, tight embrace. Salman is seen dressed casually in a black shirt and denims. He is seen leaning in for a warm hug, while Anant breaks into a wide smile, eyes closed.

Posting the images, Salman wrote, “Happy birthday to the most selfless, kindest human and an inspiration to many … my younger brother Anant.”

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{{^usCountry}} Shah Rukh took to Instagram Stories to send good wishes to Anant, writing, “Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday… May you continue to do all the good u do..and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah Rukh took to Instagram Stories to send good wishes to Anant, writing, “Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday… May you continue to do all the good u do..and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ranveer Singh also used his Instagram handle to wish Anant on his birthday. Ranveer posted a goofy picture with Anant, and wrote, “Happy birthday bhai (kiss emoji).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranveer Singh also used his Instagram handle to wish Anant on his birthday. Ranveer posted a goofy picture with Anant, and wrote, “Happy birthday bhai (kiss emoji).” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Actor Sanjay Dutt also shared a picture with Anant while wishing him. He wrote, “Anant my brother, you are the kindest and the sweetest brother anyone can have. I pray to Mahadev that you stay in the best of health and be successful in all your ventures. Stay happy always and be the same loving brother you are to me. Happy birthday, God bless you! Har Har Mahadev.” Anant Ambani turns 31 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Sanjay Dutt also shared a picture with Anant while wishing him. He wrote, “Anant my brother, you are the kindest and the sweetest brother anyone can have. I pray to Mahadev that you stay in the best of health and be successful in all your ventures. Stay happy always and be the same loving brother you are to me. Happy birthday, God bless you! Har Har Mahadev.” Anant Ambani turns 31 {{/usCountry}}

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Anant Ambani turned 31 on April 10. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is celebrating his birthday in Jamnagar. Several prominent Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, have also joined the Ambani family in Jamnagar for the grand occasion.

Meanwhile, the Reliance Industries Limited scion has announced a series of philanthropic initiatives ahead of the occasion. According to news agency ANI, contributions worth ₹18 crore have been earmarked for temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala. This includes donations to the Rajrajeshwaram Temple and Guruvayur Temple, as well as a commitment towards restoring the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram.

In Gujarat, additional initiatives have been planned, including the construction of a Yatri Bhavan in Dwarka, installation of escalators at Dwarka Shardapeeth, and a year-long bhojan prasad seva at Ambaji Temple aimed at serving lakhs of devotees.

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Further plans include upgrades to educational infrastructure, establishment of gaushalas, community feasts, and welfare measures for workers and rural communities around Jamnagar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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