Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 lands online

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 has finally landed online. It is now available on Prime Video for the subscribers of the OTT platform. The film had released on Diwali last year and earned gross worldwide collection of ₹466.63 crore. Also read: Katrina Kaif reacts to being called ‘just a glamour doll’ for Tiger 3: ‘Zoya is one of strongest characters I’ve played' Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif.

Tiger 3 now on Prime Video

Making an announcement on Instagram, Salman shared a Tiger 3 poster with the caption: “Locked, loaded and ready! Aa raha hai Tiger (Tiger is coming)… #Tiger3OnPrime, watch now only on @primevideoin @katrinakaif | @therealemraan | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf.” The poster shows Salman and Katrina standing with their loaded pistols and Emraan Hashmi, who played the antagonist, standing in the background.

A fan commented on his post, “Finally extended version.” Another said, “Bhaijaan aa gaye (Salman is here).”

More about Tiger 3

Salman Khan returned as super spy Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Katrina as his wife Zoya in the third part of his eponymous movie franchise. It was directed by Maneesh Sharma. Despite coming in theatres around the time of Cricket World Cup, the movie collected ₹285 crore at the domestic box office.

Tiger 3 was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film had the biggest opening weekend for the Tiger franchise as well as Salman and Katrina. Set after the events of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, Tiger 3 also had Pathaan in a guest role.

Katrina on playing Zoya in Tiger 3

Expressing gratitude for the film which received a good response in theatres, Katrina had said in a statement, as per PTI, "The enthusiasm, cheers, and whistles from the audience reflect the incredible time they are having at the cinemas during this festive season."

"As someone dedicated to providing entertainment, this holds immense significance for me. I take great pride in 'Tiger 3' and I am elated that each film in this franchise has created enduring memories for the audience to cherish. This year has been phenomenal for Hindi cinema, and I am thrilled that 'Tiger 3' is being enjoyed by audiences in the theatres," she added.

