Salman Khan launched her; fans called her Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger: Where is Sneha Ullal now?

Back in the mid-2000s, Sneha Ullal became one of Bollywood’s most talked-about debutantes almost overnight. Her launch in Lucky: No Time for Love opposite Salman Khan created immense buzz, not only because she was introduced by one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, but also because audiences and the media couldn’t stop talking about her resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Over the years, however, Sneha gradually moved beyond those comparisons and built a career across both Hindi and South Indian cinema on her own terms.

From college student to lookalike sensation

Salman Khan with Sneha Ullal

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Sneha Ullal never initially dreamed of becoming an actress. She was still a college student and had often described herself as a tomboy when she was noticed through connections linked to Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. At the time, Salman was searching for a fresh face for Lucky: No Time for Love, and Sneha’s striking similarity to Aishwarya Rai immediately grabbed attention.

The comparisons became a huge talking point after the film’s release, often overshadowing her own identity as a newcomer. Sneha recently revealed that she once apologised to Aishwarya for the constant “lookalike” headlines, worried it may have made her uncomfortable. In a recent interview with AlphaNeon Studioz, she said, “I told her, ‘I’m sorry, please don’t hate me’. There was so much comparison in the media at that time, I didn’t know if she took offence," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} However, according to Sneha, Aishwarya responded warmly and welcomed her into the industry with kindness. “I met Aishwarya once, and she said, ‘Welcome to the family. Welcome to Bollywood’, something like that," Sneha shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, according to Sneha, Aishwarya responded warmly and welcomed her into the industry with kindness. “I met Aishwarya once, and she said, ‘Welcome to the family. Welcome to Bollywood’, something like that," Sneha shared. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The shift to the south and a career hiatus {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shift to the south and a career hiatus {{/usCountry}}

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Although Lucky gave Sneha instant fame, the constant comparisons eventually became limiting for her career in Bollywood. After appearing in a few more Hindi films, including Aryan alongside Sohail Khan, she shifted her focus toward the South Indian film industry, particularly Telugu cinema.

The move proved successful, as Sneha quickly found recognition through films like Ullasamga Utsahamga (2008), which marked her Telugu debut, and the blockbuster Simha (2010), where she starred opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna.

However, her career also saw several pauses over the years. Sneha later shared that she had been dealing with an autoimmune disorder that affected her health and energy levels, forcing her to take breaks from acting and public life. Today, Sneha Ullal leads a far more private and grounded life compared to the media frenzy surrounding her debut years.

Where is Sneha Ullal now?

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After spending years away from the constant spotlight, Sneha has gradually returned to acting with a more selective approach toward projects. Instead of chasing mainstream commercial fame, she appears to be focusing on character-driven roles across OTT platforms and regional cinema.

After 2015, she returned to acting in 2020 with a web series called Expiry Date. In 2022, she appeared in Love You Loktantra. In 2025, she was a part of Saako 363. Most recently, she returned to Telugu cinema with Nilakanta (2026).

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