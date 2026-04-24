Mumbai, Superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced that his upcoming action film with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally will be released on Eid 2027. Salman Khan, Nayanthara's untitled action film to release on Eid 2027

The untitled film, produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and featuring Tamil star Nayanthara as the female lead, went on floors in Mumbai earlier this week.

Salman shared the news while posting a behind the scenes video from the sets on his Instagram.

"Thoda durr ki sochna chahiye, That's why announced Eid….. Don't worry iss wali ka bhi bataenge, when the time is right... Patience, thoda sa sabar... Mere Jitna he intezar karna padega, Baherhaal jo apka haal hai wo hi mera bhi haal hai…. haha ," he wrote in the caption.

The announcement continues Salman's long-standing tradition of Eid releases, a run that has included blockbusters such as "Wanted" , "Dabangg" , "Bodyguard" , "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" , "Sultan" , "Kick" and "Bharat" .

The movie will be produced Shirish and Kuldeep Rathore are producers on the project, with Rafi Kazi as co-producer.

The project brings together two of Indian cinema's biggest names in what the makers are billing as a large-scale theatrical entertainer.

Paidipally is known for blockbuster hits such as "Yevadu", "Oopiri", "Maharshi" and "Varisu".

Nayanthara, one of the most recognised names in south cinema, made her Bollywood debut with the 2023 blockbuster "Jawan" alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film, directed by Atlee, earned over ₹1,000 crore at the global box office.

Her south credits include "Chandramukhi", "Ghajini", "Billa", "Raja Rani" and "Viswasam", among others.

Salman will also be seen in "Maatrubhumi", directed by Apoorva Lakhia, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

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