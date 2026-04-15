Salman Khan’s hilarious new ads win internet; fans call them ‘more entertaining than Sikandar’. Watch

Bollywood actor Salman Khan never fails to charm fans with his screen presence. While his recent films may not have performed as strongly or garnered the appreciation many expected, the superstar continues to win hearts with his appearances in advertisements.

Salman Khan's latest advertisement has internet talking

Salman Khan's new advertisement has internet abuzz.

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His latest commercials for SuperMoney UPI have been creating a buzz online, with many fans saying they are enjoying them even more than his recent films. In one of his latest commercials, he is seen nonchalantly calling SuperMoney “Superman” before driving off after just one take. Another advertisement shows Salman forgetting the script, casually reading out the lines, declaring it done, and walking off the set.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest one shows Salman keeping it simple yet stylish, sporting a blue shirt tucked into brown shorts, paired with his signature sunglasses. The actor effortlessly delivers the line, “Belt khareedna hai, watch khareedna hai yaa sunglasses khareedna hai, jo bhi bakwas aapko khareedna hai khareedo par SuperMoney UPI se pay karo, 5% tak aapko cashback milega” (If you want to buy a belt, a watch or sunglasses, whatever random stuff you want to buy, go ahead and buy it, but pay through SuperMoney UPI. You can get up to 5% cashback), in his trademark laid-back style. He then asks the director if what he did was approved, and when the director agrees, Salman adds, “40 saal se yahi kar raha hoon (Doing this for 40 years now).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest one shows Salman keeping it simple yet stylish, sporting a blue shirt tucked into brown shorts, paired with his signature sunglasses. The actor effortlessly delivers the line, “Belt khareedna hai, watch khareedna hai yaa sunglasses khareedna hai, jo bhi bakwas aapko khareedna hai khareedo par SuperMoney UPI se pay karo, 5% tak aapko cashback milega” (If you want to buy a belt, a watch or sunglasses, whatever random stuff you want to buy, go ahead and buy it, but pay through SuperMoney UPI. You can get up to 5% cashback), in his trademark laid-back style. He then asks the director if what he did was approved, and when the director agrees, Salman adds, “40 saal se yahi kar raha hoon (Doing this for 40 years now).” {{/usCountry}}

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Fans expressed that they are now in love with these ads featuring Salman. One of the comments read, "bad times for Bollywood when the advertisements are more funny and entertaining than the actual movies they are making atp." Another wrote, "Finally, someone knows how to present Salman." Another comment read, "Bhai k aura ka bilkul shi istema (the right use of Bhai's aura)." Another wrote, "Better than Sikandar." Another wrote, "Proper use of bhai's powers." Another wrote, "I can watch this 100 times. So fun."

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His most recent release, Sikandar, disappointed fans. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film failed at the box office and collected only ₹183 crore net in India and ₹232 crore worldwide.

Salman Khan's upcoming movies

Salman will next be seen in the movie Maatrubhumi. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. Earlier, the film was said to be based on the real clash in Galwan Valley between Indian and Chinese forces. However, a source recently told Bollywood Hungama, "Earlier, the film was inspired by a real event. But as per the request of the Ministry of Defence, Salman Khan and director Apoorva Lakhia reshot the film by adding a fictional spin to the story. Accordingly, he reshot nearly 40% of the film as he added some romantic scenes, backstory, etc. The makers submitted the new cut, hoping that they would get the NOC. But the Ministry still has apprehensions."

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He also recently announced his next film after Maatrubhumi, an action thriller with producer Dil Raju. Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is yet to be titled, but it has already generated excitement among fans.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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