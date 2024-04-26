Salman Khan shares an adorable moment with niece Ayat at Ruslaan premiere; poses for clicks with Aayush Sharma, Arpita

Salman Khan attended the premiere of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s next film, Ruslaan, in Mumbai. The actor won hearts on the red carpet, not for his dressing sense, but for how he greeted his niece Ayat with love. (Also Read: Salman Khan aces weird fashion as he wears Dragon Ball Z pants at Heeramandi premiere; anime fans are shocked. Watch) Salman Khan posed for clicks with his family on the red carpet at Ruslaan premiere.

Salman greets fam on red carpet

In a video shared by a paparazzi photographer, Salman can be seen posing for clicks in a red shirt and blue jeans. He’s soon joined by Aayush, his sister Arpita Khan, niece Ayat and nephew Ahil. In the video, he can be seen planting a kiss on Ayat’s head as soon as he sees her, giving Ayat a kiss, too. He also posed for clicks with the happy family before making his way inside.

Salman’s security threat

On April 14, shots were fired outside his residence in Mumbai, with two men in helmets shooting rounds before zooming away on a bike. The Mumbai police has since handed over the case to the crime branch who have made arrests since.

Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan addressed rumours of the family not taking the incident seriously, writing on Instagram, “Unfortunately some people claiming to be close to our family have been making loose statements to the media saying it’s all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously.”

About Ruslaan

Ruslaan was released in theatres this Friday, it is Aayush’s third film. He made his debut with the 2018 film Loveyatri which was backed by Salman. He later starred in the 2021 film Antim: The Final Truth, which also starred Salman. Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Aayush recently recalled how some troll thought it was ‘better to launch a dog’ than him when his debut film failed at the box office.

Aayush said, “I was facing a lot of things till then but when I was compared to a dog, that day I had a thought. That when my son grows up and goes on the internet and reads about his father, some person wrote that his father is a dog that for me was… When my son and daughter grow up they should read good things about their father. They should be proud of me. Today, I want to thank them. You kicked me into becoming this person.”

