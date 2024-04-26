Ruslaan to Challengers: 4 films to watch in theatres this weekend

This weekend, there seems to be something for everyone at the theatres. From chilling supernatural adventures to heart-pounding action thrillers and steamy romances set against a sports backdrop to the Tamil re-release, Vijay and Trisha-starrer Ghilli, already running in cinema halls, check out what’s on offer. (Also Read: Aayush Sharma tears up as he recalls mean comments after debut: ‘I was compared to a dog’) Aayush Sharma and Zendaya in Ruslaan and Challengers.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (English)

It has been 40 years since the iconic Ghostbusters first graced the silver screen. Bill Murray’s trademark wit, quirky gadgets, and comedic brilliance made it a fan favourite for most comic lovers. Fast forward to today, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire ups the stakes, adding to the paranormal adventure franchise. Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and Finn Wolfhard headline the supernatural comedy. Dan Aykroyd’s return to the franchise adds that touch of nostalgia.

Challengers (English)

If you’ve seen the steamy promotional material of Challengers, you know this new film by director Luca Guadagnino of Call Me By Your Name fame has potential. This time, he plunges us into a world of ruthless ambition contrasted by desire. Friends turned rivals, Patrick (Josh O’Connor) and Art (Mike Faist), vie for tennis superstar Tashi’s (Zendaya) attention in this intense love triangle, which will leave you questioning the cost of obsession.

Ruslaan (Hindi)

Directed by Karan Lalit Butani, Ruslaan tells the story of a young man moulded by tragedy and driven by patriotism. Raised by a caring ATS officer after the loss of his terrorist father, Ruslaan joins RAW to serve the nation. But his life takes a turns for the worse when he’s framed for the murder of an American delegate. Aayush Sharma headlines the film which also stars Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade.

Rathnam (Tamil)

Director Hari’s Rathnam stars Vishal, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead roles. A henchman who works under MLA Panner Selvam finds himself turning saviour. A girl who travels to Vellore for an interview finds herself the target of rowdies. Rathnam saves her and becomes her guardian, but how long can he protect her?