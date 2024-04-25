Aayush Sharma tears up as he recalls mean comments after debut: ‘I was compared to a dog’

Aayush Sharma on being compared to a dog

He said, “That day is what made me. Because abhi tak main jitni bhi cheezon ko face karta aa raha tha wo sab toh theek hai but jab mera comparison ek kutte se kiya ja raha tha tab mujhe sabse pehle ye laga tha ki ek din jab mera beta internet par jayega aur apne baap ke baare mein padhna chahega toh koi insaan ye likhega ki uska baap ek kutta hai (Because until now, I had faced many things, which is okay, but when I was compared to a dog, that's when I first felt that one day when my son goes on the internet and wants to read about his father, someone will write that his father is a dog).

He added, "Mera beta aur beti jab bade honge aur apne baap ke baare mein jab bhi google karenge toh achhi cheezein padhna chahiye. Unhe mujh par fakr hona chahiye. Ek bade portal ne likha tha ye ki Aayush Sharma ek kutta hai (When my son and daughter grow up and search about their father on Google, they should read good things. They should be proud of me. A big portal had written that Aayush Sharma is a dog). Today, I want to thank them. They kicked me in the butt to become this person."

Next film

After Loveyatri, Aayush was seen in Antim: The Final Truth, which also featured Salman Khan. The actor's next film is Ruslaan, which will be released on April 26, 2024. It is directed by Karan Butani.