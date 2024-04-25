 Zendaya earned a massive salary for her new movie Challengers; here's how much | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zendaya earned a massive salary for her new movie Challengers; here's how much

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 25, 2024 02:23 PM IST

One of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, Zendaya is charging a huge amount of money for Challengers. She was last seen in Dune: Part Two.

Zendaya is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood today. A testament to this is her salary for the upcoming film Challengers. Zendaya earned $10 million to star in and produce the upcoming tennis-based movie Challengers, according to a Variety report. Also read: Zendaya reveals Serena Williams' reaction to her Challengers role

Zendaya in a still from Challengers.
Zendaya in a still from Challengers.

Challengers box office

Another Variety report said that the film is projected to collect $12 million to $15 million in North America in its opening weekend. The steamy, R-rated film was initially slated to premiere at 2023’s Venice Film Festival and hit the big screen last year.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

However, the studio, Amazon MGM, opted to delay its release to 2024 because the actors' strike prevented Zendaya and her co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor from being able to promote the movie. The film is now releasing on April 26.

More about the movie

“It’s a movie, and it’s tennis, but it’s not a tennis movie,” Zendaya told Variety, adding “It’s much deeper. Tennis is just a metaphor for a lot of bigger s–t. For power. For codependency. They’re using tennis as their device to get these things out of their system. It’s the only way they know how to communicate.”

Zendaya, 27, plays Tashi Duncan, the movie’s main character, a former tennis prodigy caught in a love triangle with husband Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) and ex Patrick Zweig (Josh O’Connor).

Apart from playing the lead role in Challengers, Zendaya is also producing the project along with Amy Pascal, Rachel O'Connor, and Guadagnino. In an interview with CNN, Zendaya opened up about her experience of turning into a producer.

"The more time I spend in front of the camera, the more I enjoy being behind it,” Zendaya said. She added, "Being surrounded by Luca, it helped me gain confidence. It was a beautiful place to learn and to really feel like I had a voice and a seat at the table."

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Zendaya earned a massive salary for her new movie Challengers; here's how much
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On