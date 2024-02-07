Vishal denies venturing into politics: I never helped people expecting political support

Since Vijay announced a political party - Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam - rumours have been afloat of other Tamil actors, like Vishal, following in his footsteps. Many reports also suggested that Vishal will be announcing the same on Wednesday. However, the actor shared a note on Instagram and X earlier in the day that suggested otherwise. (Also Read: Vishal reveals the truth behind his video with mystery woman: It's just a prank) Vishal says he will continue to do the people's work

‘I want my fan clubs to benefit people’

Vishal penned in the note that he wants his fan clubs to continue to do charity. He wrote, “I am forever indebted to the people of Tamil Nadu who gave me status and recognition as one of you, as an actor and social worker. From the beginning, I wanted my fan club to benefit people instead of just being an average fan club so that I could help as much as possible. With this goal in mind, we implemented these clubs as a charity movement, to do our best for those in need.”

He also details how the Devi Foundation, set up in his mother’s name, helps fund education for poor and needy students, apart from a foundation in Abdul Kalam’s name that aids farmers.

‘I never expect political support’

The actor also wrote that while he does welfare work, he doesn’t do it expecting something in return, “I have never helped people expecting political support from them in return. As Thiruvalluvar preached, I will continue to do my best to help people as I consider it my duty. I will continue to do the people's work that I am currently doing through the People's Welfare Movement. If fate has other plans in the future for me, I will not hesitate to step up for the people.”

Upcoming work

Vishal was last seen in Mark Anthony. He is shooting for his 34th film, Rathnam, directed by Hari. He will also shoot for the sequel of Thupparivaalan.

