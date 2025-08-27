'Having Salman Khan on No Entry set was intimidating,' recalls Lara Dutta; reveals why she rejected Bipasha Basu's role

The 2005 film No Entry marked two decades of its release recently, and Lara Dutta, who essayed the role of Kajal Singhania, penned a long note talking about her experience in the film. Taking to Instagram, Lara shared a poster of the film featuring herself, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitly. She talked about her character, working with the other actors and why she rejected Bipasha Basu's role. Lara Dutta talked about her No Entry co-stars.

Lara Dutta talks about why she rejected Bipasha Basu's role in No Entry

Lara revealed she was offered the role of Kajal as well as Bobby Saluja, which was later portrayed by Bipasha. "20 years of NO ENTRY!!! Crazy how fast time flies!! This film will always remain one of my absolute favourites forever!!! My first foray into comedy….. I was offered both the role I played and the role that was eventually played by Bipasha….. I remember telling @aneesbazmee that the character of Kajal was so unlike anything I’ve ever encountered and I would have to really challenge myself to play a highly suspicious, loud, Punjabi wife….. surprisingly I owned every bit of the character and had an absolute blast portraying her!!!" she said.

Why Lara thought Salman Khan was ‘intimidating’

Talking about Salman Khan she shared that "having him on set was quite intimidating". "Having @anilskapoor by my side, elevating our performance and every scene, was an absolute treat for a relative newcomer…. I hadn’t yet done PARTNER with @beingsalmankhan so having him on set was quite intimidating….. it was like the superstar had arrived ! But he was chilled out and fun and charming as hell!" she added.

Lara is all praises for her co-stars

Lara also praised Fardeen, Celina, Esha and Bipasha. "@fardeenfkhan was a revelation when it came to comedy, and it was amazing to see how effortless it was for him. @celinajaitlyofficial, @imeshadeol and I formed a bond that went beyond colleagues to a very special, rare friendship in the film industry. @bipashabasu was stunning and combined sex appeal and comic timing perfectly….," Lara added further.

"I remember finishing shooting for AISA JAADU DALA RE (Khakee) and leaving straight from the studio for the airport to catch my flight to South Africa for our first schedule… and landing there and driving straight to set for my first shot! It was where I’m arguing with my maid asking her why her ‘choli’ was so well ventilated! I was soooo excited to work with @aneesbazmee! He was an absolute dream and delight to work with! I’m so glad I have had the opportunity in my career to be directed by him! South Africa, Mauritius, Thailand, Mumbai…… NO ENTRY was a whirlwind of mad fun, incredible co-stars, a wonderful producer @boney.kapoor and till today remains one of the most iconic comedy films of our time," concluded her note.

About No Entry, its sequel

The comedy film was written and directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film is an official remake of the Tamil film Charlie Chaplin (2002). The story revolved around extra-marital affairs, mistaken identities and the humorous chaos that ensues when three men – Prem, Kishan and Shekhar – get entangled in a web of lies. With its lighthearted screenplay, hit songs such as Koi Ladki Hai and Ishq Mein, and impeccable comic timing, the film became a huge box-office success.

A sequel has been announced, which will also be directed by Anees. The film will feature Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. The female cast is yet to be officially confirmed, though reports suggest Tamannaah Bhatia may be part of the film.