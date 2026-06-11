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Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse neighbour urged by Bombay HC to delete posts against Bollywood star; case explained

The feud between Salman Khan and his Panvel farmhouse neighbour Ketan Kakkad dates back years, involving allegations of property dispute and defamation.

Jun 11, 2026 08:16 pm IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
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Bollywood actor Salman Khan's feud with his Panvel farmhouse neighbour, Ketan Kakkad, dates back years. On Thursday, the Bombay High Court observed in a new case that social media does not entitle anybody to make defamatory posts against a celebrity. The neighbour was also urged to delete their posts against Salman.

Bombay HC asks Panvel farmhouse neighbour to delete posts on Salman Khan

Salman Khan filed a defamation case against his Panvel neighbour years ago.

According to news agency PTI, a single-judge bench of Justice Sharmila Deshmukh questioned why anyone should upload content on social media rather than address their grievances with the concerned authorities. The court also remarked that access to social media does not entitle anyone to post defamatory content about anyone, including celebrities.

The HC also asked the neighbour to consider deleting their posts against the actor. It was also indicated that if the neighbour's content was uploaded by third parties, intermediaries must take steps to have it removed. Ketan alleged that Salman violated environmental norms and blocked access to his property, saying no action was taken when authorities were approached. A further hearing has been posted for July 6.

The case and its history explained

Salman responded through his lawyer, saying, “Without proper proof, all these allegations are a figment of the defendant's imagination. In a property dispute, why are you tarnishing my personal reputation? Why are you bringing in religion? My mother is a Hindu, my father is a Muslim, and my brothers have married Hindus. We celebrate all festivals.”

Last seen in the 2025 film Sikandar, Salman will soon star in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. He also has a film directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-starring Nayanthara.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

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