Salman Khan praises Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, credits Shah Rukh Khan's upbringing: ‘Super serious father’

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan had a gala time during the Joy Forum event at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the three of them talked about their decades-long friendship, career and their films. Salman Khan even praised Shah Rukh's son Aryan, adding how well his directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood has turned out to be. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan make rare appearance together on stage during an event in Riyadh. See pics) Salman Khan has spoken about The Bads of Bollywood.

What Salman said about Aryan Khan

In a clip from the event that has surfaced on X, Salman said, “Aryan made a web show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. It has done really, really well. So now his upbringing is the same! He did not want to… I would rather have him in front of the camera, and super serious father… and like I said earlier, Aryan will be the only person he will be happy with if Aryan succeeds him (smiles).”

Shah Rukh laughed and added, “Or if Salman has a son! Then I would like him to be the biggest star ever in the history of mankind. So we are working on that. But like Salman said, all the youngsters now are now very video-literate and it has helped Aryan a lot.”

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

A satire on the Hindi film industry, the show explores the power struggles within Bollywood and the challenges faced by outsiders trying to remain relevant. It features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles, along with Anya Singh, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts. The show received positive reviews upon release with praise directed to the sharp writing, performances and the cameo appearances. Helmed by Aryan Khan, the show is available to stream on Netflix.