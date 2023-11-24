Salman Khan reacts to fans bursting crackers inside theatres, pouring milk on posters

Salman Khan has reacted to fans bursting crackers inside the theatres after the release of a film to showcase their love for the actors. Speaking with news agency ANI, Salman said that he is "not at all in support of this". Recently, Salman's fans burst firecrackers in the theatres during the screening of Tiger 3. (Also Read | Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers while watching Tiger 3 on Diwali; Ram Gopal Varma reacts: And we think we're not mad) Salman Khan's fans burst firecrackers inside theatres recently.

Salman on fans bursting firecrackers inside theatres

Salman told ANI, “Bursting crackers inside theatres is dangerous and I am not at all in support of this. Also, instead of pouring milk (on pictures of actors), poor children must be fed with it.”

When films of their favourite actors release in theatres, fans celebrate it with zest. They often offer milk and garland their favourite star's posters and burst crackers inside the theatres to showcase their love for the actors.

Why he reacted

A video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) recently, showed fans bursting firecrackers inside Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, in Nashik district in Maharashtra. The video also shows other fans running to a safe space inside the theatre. Salman reacted to the incident. Earlier when the video went viral on social media, Salman requested his fans to not burst firecrackers inside theatres and called it dangerous.

Salman's new film

Salman is currently enjoying the success of his recently released action thriller film Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. It also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan.

About Tiger 3

Just like the two previous instalments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif). The first part Ek Tha Tiger, which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman is yet to announce his next project.

