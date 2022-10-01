Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey dies, actor pays emotional tribute: 'Dil se thank you for being there with me'

Sagar Pandey, actor Salman Khan's body double, died on Friday after reportedly suffering a heart attack. While confirming the news, actor Shah Rukh Khan's body double Prashant Walde said in a report that Sagar was working in the gym, when he suddenly collapsed. He added that upon his arrival at the hospital, Sagar was declared dead. Sagar was about 50-years-old and as per a report, he had worked in more than 50 films as Salman Khan's body double. Also read: Meet Salman Khan’s body double Parvez Kazi

Sagar had appeared as Salman Khan's body double in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, Dabangg, and others. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Salman shared a heartfelt note for Sagar along with an old photo of the two from the set of the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In the caption, Salman wrote, "Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon (I thank you from the bottom of my heart) for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank you, RIP Sagar Pandey.

Sagar Pandey with Salman Khan. The actor offered his condolences on Sagar's death via an Instagram post.

Prashant Walde, body double of Shah Rukh Khan, confirmed the news of Sagar’s death to Bollywood Hungama. He said, “Sagar was working in the gym when he suddenly collapsed. He was immediately taken to Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackerey Trauma Care Municipal Hospital at Jogeshwari East, Mumbai. That’s where he was declared dead.” Prashant added, “I am quite shocked. He was perfectly fit and healthy. He was too young to pass away. His age must have been around 45-50 years.”

As per the same report, Sagar had shared in a 2020 interview that he had five brothers, and he took care of their expenses. Sagar was reportedly originally from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh and that he had come to Mumbai to become an actor. He became a body double after he failed to get work as an actor. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) was the first film in which Sagar had played Salman Khan’s body double.

