Meet Salman Khan’s body double Parvez Kazi, fans call them ‘same to same’. See pics

Salman Khan’s body double Parvez Kazi became a known face in 2021, after his picture with the actor from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was widely shared on social media. Parvez had posted the photo with Salman on Twitter, writing, “With Bhaijaan on Radhe set, #bodydouble.” He also expressed his love for Salman on Instagram, and penned a heartfelt note for the actor, which read, “After Allah the man who made me stable in life love you sir.” Read more: Salman Khan twins with body double Parvez Kazi on Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai sets, fans say ‘two gems together’

In no time, his photo with Salman was all over social media, and users could not stop talking about his resemblance to the actor. “Bhai +bhai,” wrote a user, while another one said, “Same to same.”

Parvez is a model and an actor, who has reportedly worked as Salman Khan’s body double in action films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Dabangg 3, Race 3, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bharat, among others. His social media is full of his pictures of Salman. Some of these show him on a film set with Salman, while others are his solo pictures, showcasing his uncanny resemblance to the actor. In March 2022, Parvez shared a photo of the two, where he is seen feeding cake to the actor on the occasion of his birthday. Parvez has almost 38,000 followers on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, combined.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in the Mahesh Manjrekar-directed film, Antim, which also featured the actor’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is married to Salman’s sister Arpita Khan. Salman has also announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez, and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. According to reports, he is also filming the upcoming movie, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, with actor Shehnaaz Gill.

Earlier in May, Salman was spotted attending filmmaker Karan Johar’s birthday party with actors Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma and many others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON