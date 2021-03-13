Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera shares unseen picture from Antim shoot, see here
bollywood

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera shares unseen picture from Antim shoot, see here

Shera, the trusted bodyguard of actor Salman Khan, has shared a new picture with the actor from the shoot of Antim. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Salman Khan has been busy with his film, Antim in the last couple of months.

Salman Khan's trusted bodyguard Shera on Friday shared a picture with the actor from the sets of his upcoming movie Antim. Shera is an important member of the Khan household.

Sharing the picture, Shera wrote: "Throwback Friday @Beingsalmankhan #SalmanKhan #Sheraa #Beingsheraa #Antim." The picture shows Salman in the look of his character in Antim, with a red turban on and a bearded face. Salman sports a black vest paired with jeans and holds a mug. His thick kadaa (bangle worn by Sikh men) is clearly visible.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Happy Birthday Nimrat Kaur: On my birthdays, I do like to reconnect with my family

Deepika and sister Anisha step out for dinner, Ranveer missing from action

Neena Gupta, Vivian Richards feature with Masaba in this unseen pic

Priyanka congratulates Nick: 'Grateful for how you constantly show me your love'

Salman and Shera's fans wrote in with admiration. One said, "respect to you Shera bhai for being always shadow of our lovely Salman bhai". Salman's fans couldn't stop gushing about their favourite 'bhai' and dropped fire, red heart and red heart eyes emoticons in the comments section.

Shera has, in the past too, shared pictures with Salman. To say that the two are close would be an understatement. In January this year, sharing a picture with Shera from the sets of Antim, Salman had written: "Loyalty... @beingshera." In reply and reposting the picture, Shera had written: "Will stand with you till death do us apart! Love you Maalik @beingsalmankhan."

Shera's new year post was with Salman as well. Shara had written: "Entering the New Year of New hopes with My Maalik @beingsalmankhan, hope this year brings lot of prosperity and happiness for everyone. #Salmankhan #Sheraa #Beingsheraa #HappyBirthday."

On December 27, celebrating Salman's birthday, Shera had posted a picture and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the man, who means world to me.......... My Maalik @beingsalmankhan #Salmankhan #Sheraa #Beingsheraa #HappyBirthday."

Also read: Excited Taimur Ali Khan runs into glass door while mom Kareena Kapoor poses for photos, watch video

For a long time now, there has been a buzz that Salman would launch Shera's son in films. Speaking about it to Bombay Times, Salman had said in 2019, "Shera’s son Tiger is being groomed right now and he’s already being considered by so many producers and directors. Shera feels I will be the best judge of a script for his son, so I am now sifting through scripts. I am yet to find something worthy.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
salman khan bodyguard shera antim bollywood

Related Stories

bollywood

Somy Ali apologises to Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel Shetty yelled at her

PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:43 PM IST
bollywood

Preity Zinta reveals why Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin', adds Salman Khan taught him Hindi cuss words

PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:43 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP