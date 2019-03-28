Salman Khan announces he’ll launch his bodyguard Shera’s son Tiger, says ‘I will continue to back kids for as long as I can’

Actor Salman Khan is known for launching several faces in Bollywood with Notebook actors Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal being the latest ones. The actor has now revealed that he is currently looking into scripts to launch his bodyguard Shera’s son, Tiger.

Talking about launching several star kids, Salman told Bombay Times in an interview, “Shera’s son Tiger is being groomed right now and he’s already being considered by so many producers and directors. Shera feels I will be the best judge of a script for his son, so I am now sifting through scripts. I am yet to find something worthy.” Tiger has earlier worked as an assistant director on Salman’s 2016 blockbuster Sultan.

Salman had launched brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (Arpita Khan’s husband) with LoveYatri last year which failed to impress the moviegoers and the critics. He had introduced Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi in his 2015 production, Hero.

The actor is proud to have launched the newcomers and will continue to do so until he can. “I will continue to back more kids for as long as I can. Why? Because I was also launched at some point and I think the industry can do with some more fresh talent,” he said.

Also read: Inside Salman Khan’s gym: Actor shares workout video, proves he has the fittest body in Bollywood

Salman said that all of them work very hard to get a nod, adding, “Sooraj, Aayush and Zaheer chill together at Galaxy. They are always together and stand by each other at all times. They’re happy for one another — no khunnas, no jealousy. I wish it stays that way.” He goes on to share his wish, “I actually want all these boys to work together in a super dhamaal film, the kind that I have done in my past.”

The actor is currently working on his next film Bharat and have a few more projects in his kitty, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah with Alia Bhatt and Dabangg 3. Salman stars opposite Katrina Kaif in the film which also has Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Tabu in prominent roles. The film is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by him along with Atul Agnihotri and T-Series.

Talking about Atul, Salman told TOI, “Atul Agnihotri is also my brother-in-law, but I can’t make him a hero now. He’s made a fantastic film called Bharat. He’s proven his mettle as a producer in the past. I want him to continue doing that.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 18:00 IST