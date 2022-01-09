Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri glams up for photoshoot, Katrina Kaif calls her ‘beauty’

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri stunned in a sequined dress as she posed for a new photoshoot. She shared a monochrome picture from the shoot on Instagram and captioned it with a planet emoji.

Compliments poured in from many, including Katrina Kaif, who called Alizeh a ‘beauty’. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan dropped heart-eyes emojis on the post, while Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday wrote, “Wow,” followed by a fire emoji. Costume designer Ashley Rebello commented, “Hotness to the next level.”

Family members also showered love on Alizeh. Her grandmother Helen wrote, “Beautiful, my dearest Alizeh.” Her brother Ayaan Agnihotri commented with a sparkles emoji.

Alizeh is the daughter of Salman’s sister Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri. As she gears up to make her acting debut, she has been taking up modelling gigs. In September, she featured in an advertisement for a jewellery brand.

Salman shared the video on his Instagram page and praised his niece. “Arre wah how nice you’re looking beta Alizeh Agnihotri Khan… god bless,” he wrote.

Previously, Alizeh modelled for her aunt Seema Khan’s bridal couture line. She is also expected to make her Bollywood debut soon.

Late choreographer Saroj Khan had confirmed that Alizeh was preparing to become an actor. “I conduct dance classes for all young actresses, including Alizeh. She will become a heroine soon. Alizeh has joined me for a year and has already completed six months,” she told Mumbai Mirror in a 2019 interview.

In November last year, it was reported that Alizeh would be launched in a film backed by Salman Khan Productions and her parents’ banner Reel Life Productions. Reportedly, the film will go on floors this year and will release in 2023. However, there is no official word on the development.

