Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri shares new photos from modelling gig, fans say ‘killing it’

Actor Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri took to Instagram Stories to share new glimpses from her modelling gig. Alizeh, the daughter of Salman’s sister Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri, recently did an ad for a jewellery brand.

The first photo in the series featured Alizeh wearing a green outfit and posing against a glass pane. A few strands of hair framed her face and she wore a minimalist gold necklace and some gold rings. The other pictures were of the jewellery worn by her.

Fans used adjectives such as ‘gorgeous’, ‘pretty’, ‘stunning’ and ‘beautiful’ to describe Alizeh as they left comments on the post. “@alizehagnihotri killing it,” one wrote, along with heart and fire emojis. “Oooooo this look @alizehagnihotri,” another said. +

Earlier this month, Alizeh’s ad was shared online by the jewellery brand. In the video, she flaunted her bracelet, hand thong, necklace and rings, as she struck numerous poses. An impressed Salman shared the clip on his Instagram page and wrote, “Arre wah how nice you're looking beta Alizeh Agnihotri Khan… god bless.”

Previously, in a statement, Alizeh talked about how she went from wearing no jewellery at all to picking out her accessories before even choosing her outfit. “Jewellery to me is about finding new ways to express myself, and I’ve always leaned towards doing that with rings, necklaces, anklets and even body chains,” she said.

This is not the first time Alizeh has turned model. In the past, she shot for her aunt Seema Khan’s bridal couture line. She is also expected to make her Bollywood debut soon.

In 2019, late choreographer Saroj Khan said that Alizeh was grooming herself to enter the film industry. “I conduct dance classes for all young actresses, including Alizeh. She will become a heroine soon. Alizeh has joined me for a year and has already completed six months,” she told Mumbai Mirror.