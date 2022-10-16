Salman Khan's old video saying ‘main paise ko jalaun, faadu, naach me uda du’ reminds fans of Anupamaa's famous line

Long before Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly's line ‘main ghumu firu nachu gau (I may travel, dance, sing)’ became a hit trend on social media and was even enacted by several Bollywood celebrities like Vidya Balan, Salman Khan too had said something similar during an interview. The actor was questioned about choosing to perform at an event hosted by a political party. He had said that he performed to raise money and could do whatever he wanted to with his money. Also read: When Salman Khan ran into ‘boy cut Kangana Ranaut’, couldn't stop wheezing with laughter. Watch

Salman was among quite a few Bollywood celebrities who performed at Samajwadi Party's Saifai Mahotsav in 2014. The actor drew criticism for performing at a place (Saifai in Uttar Pradesh) near which several kids were dying of cold.

When he was asked by a television news reporter about the same, Salman had said, "Aapko isse kya aitraaz hai (what objection do you have). Don't worry about my moral responsibility. I know my moral responsibilities very well. I have gone there to perform to raise money. I am an actor. Ab main uss paise ko jalaun, faadu, naach me uda dun, gareebo mein baatun (now I burn my money, tear it or throw it during a dance performance), that is my thing. I have paid my taxes. I can do whatever I want to do with that money."

As the old video was shared on Reddit recently, many came out in Salman's support over his choice to perform in Saifai. Comparing him to Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, a fan wrote, “Main ghumu, phiru, nachu, gau, hasu, khelu, bahar jaun, akeli jaun, kisi Aur Ke saath jaun, jab jaun, jaise bhi jaun, aapko kya? Same vibe.”

Showing support for Salman, a Reddit user wrote, “What's wrong with what he said? I'll be pi**ed too if people tell me what to do with my money.” Another said, “For once what bhai said is correct. It's his hard work and his money. He will do anything he wants to with it.” One person asked, “Us hisab se toh koi bhi political party ka function attend nahi kar sakte (that way no one can attend a function hosted by a political party). If you, as a worker, get a job from a political party, would you reject it?”

Salman recently announced the release dates of his upcoming films. He will be returning to theatres with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid and Tiger 3 on Diwali next year.

