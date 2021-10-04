Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat after Aryan Khan's arrest, see pics

After Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri visited Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home to show her support. Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug-related case by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday night.

On Monday evening, paparazzi stationed outside Shah Rukh's sea-facing bungalow photographed Alvira entering Mannat in her car. Alvira's visit to residence came hours after her brother Salman Khan met with Shah Rukh and his family.

Salman Khan's sister Alvira visited Shah Rukh Khan's family in Mannat. (Varinder Chawla)

The Bharat actor was photographed visiting Shah Rukh on Sunday night. The actor, who lives close to Mannat, was among the first Bollywood stars to have visited Shah Rukh after Aryan's arrest.

Shah Rukh and his family have received support from many others in the industry as well. Celebrities such as Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Hansal Mehta took to social media to show their support.

“It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgments before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @srk,” Hansal wrote.

“I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass,” Pooja tweeted.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB after a team busted a rave party taking place on a cruise ship on Saturday night. The raid was carried out after a tip-off, an NCB official said. Aryan Khan, along with seven others, has been remanded in NCB custody till October 7.

On Monday, Aryan was produced before a court in Mumbai for a bail hearing. He was taken to court after a medical check-up was performed.

Aryan has been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).