Salman Khan shares hilarious Yentamma video ahead of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: 'I hope this makes you laugh'

Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's trailer will be out on April 10. Hours before the trailer launch, the actor shared a video of a man dancing with a lungi and added his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Yentamma to it. Taking to Instagram Reels, Salman also introduced fans to the man as he wrote a sweet caption. Also read: Salman Khan's Yentamma song criticised by former cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Salman Khan shared a video of a man dancing to his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Yentamma.

On Sunday, sharing an Instagram user named Kamakazi's video of him dancing with a lungi in a park, Salman wrote, “Since we were kids, he’s always been like this. No matter what he was going through and is going through, he always made people laugh. Today I hope this makes you laugh too. Tomorrow comes the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Watch it with your bhai (brother) and your jaan (loved one). @ikamakazi.”

Actor Rohit Roy commented on Salman's video, "I remember him (@ikamakazi) clearly since I was 14 I think… he took us to the Gorai beach in his open jeep..." However, some Instagram users seemed not too impressed with the video. A person commented on Salman's Instagram Reels, "No, this video was so irritating." One more wrote, "Ab Salman bhai ne post kiya hai to jhel lege (Now that Salman has posted this, we will bear it)."

The original video was posted by Instagram user Kamakazi on Instagram Reels as he danced to Dharmendra's Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana from Pratiggya (1975). He wrote in his caption, "My fav (favourite) dancing hero... @aapkadharam."

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki also stars Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu, among others, and will be released in theatres on April 21. Ahead of the action film’s release, the makers have been treating fans to new posters and songs. However, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki's recent track Yentamma has left a section of social media users disappointed.

Yentamma music video was released a few days ago and saw Telugu actor Ram Charan shaking a leg with Salman Khan, Venkatesh, and Pooja Hegde. It is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev. Soon after the song's music video dropped online, some objected to it and called Salman's steps ‘vulgar’. Former cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan also slammed Yentamma.

After a Twitter user shared a video clip from the song in which Salman danced, Laxman reacted to it and tweeted, “This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a lungi, this is a dhoti. A classical outfit, which is being shown in a disgusting manner.”

