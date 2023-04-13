Salman Khan shares his ‘haalat kharab’ condition after leg day, other fitness enthusiasts say they feel him

Salman Khan has shared three pictures of himself as he struggled during his leg day at the gym. He is seen looking tired in the pictures after a tough workout and cools himself by touching the water bottle to his forehead in one of the pictures. He is currently promoting his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is set to release on April 21. Also read: Kajol says 'I would have gone with Salman Khan's character' in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, would have never worn a saree Salman Khan at the gym.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Salman wrote, “Love hating legs day . Halat kharaab (the condition is bad) @beingstrongglobal.” Abdu Rozik, who is also said to have a cameo in the film, commented on his post, “I feel you Bhaijaan (laughing emoji) pass me a little muscle also.” Salman's co-star in the film Siddharth Nigam commented, “sabki yahi halat hoti hai (this is how it is for everyone) after leg day i can feel it. But Still bring it on.”

Earlier this week, Salman graced the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He was also joined by his co-stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Bhumika Chawla, boxer Vijender Singh and singer Sukhbir.

Previously, some social media had claimed that Salman's toned physique was a result of visual effects (VFX) and not the gym. During the trailer launch event, Salman showed off his washboard abs in front of the media, shutting down allegations of using VFX in the film. He was seen unbuttoning his black shirt and showing off his abs to the screaming audience. He said, “Tumhare ko lagta hai VFX se hota hain (You think this is done through VFX).”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh in a prominent role. He and Salman are also seen dancing in a dhoti in the Telugu song Yentamma.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in an action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. Shah Rukh Khan will also have a cameo in the film.

