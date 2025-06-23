Salman Khan shares new pic, internet charmed by his swag: ‘Most eligible bachelor’

After opening up about his battle with several health issues, including brain aneurysm and AV malformation, actor Salman Khan dropped a new picture showing off his swag, sending his fans into a tizzy. Also read: Salman Khan casually reveals he has brain aneurysm, AV malformation: ‘Iske bawajood kaam kar rahe hain’ Salman Khan spoke about his battles with severe health issues when he appeared on an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Saturday.

Salman drops a new picture

On Sunday, Salman took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself that oozed casual vibes and swag charm.

In the picture, Salman Khan looks cool in a grey tee, paired with shades and his signature blue stone bracelet. A Being Human mug is seen on the table right in front of him. The relaxed vibe is further enhanced by the greenery visible in the background.

Fans flooded the comment section with praise, complimenting Salman's swag in the photo. “Awww... nice shades,” wrote one, with another writing, "Bhai Ka Swag”.

“Always dashing,” shared another, with one gushing, “Bhai ka jalwa”.

“Get well soon my Hero,” one comment read. One social media user shared, “Handsome Men Bhaijaan Always Rock”, and one mentioned, “Please take care of yourself”.

“The most eligible bachelor,” wrote one, with another sharing, “Stay strong and take care of yourself”.

Salman on his health struggles

Salman, 59, spoke about his battles with severe health issues when he appeared on an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Saturday. During the episode, Salman spoke very casually about all the diseases and struggles he's living with.

In the middle of the episode, host Kapil Sharma asked him to get married. To which, Salman responded that he is working despite many health issues and doesn't have it in him to start from scratch anymore, in case the ‘wife’ decides to take ‘half his money’.

“Hum ye jo daily ki haddiyan tudwa rahe hain, pasliyan toot gai, trigeminal neuralgia ke sath kaam kar rahe hain, aneurysm hai brain mein uske bawajood kaam kar rahe hain. AV malformation hai, uske bawajood chal rahe hain (I'm out here breaking my bones every day — ribs are fractured, I'm working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there's an aneurysm in the brain, yet I'm still working. There’s also an AV malformation, and still, I'm carrying on),” he said.

Salman added, “All of this is going on in my life. Aur jahan unka mood satka, woh aadha humara leke chala gaya. Ye younger age mein hota toh theek tha, phirse kama lete. Ab wapis se… (And the moment their mood soured, they will take away half of what I had. Had this happened when I was younger, it would've been fine — I could’ve earned it all back. But now, starting over again…)”

Salman's recent film

Salman was last seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Directed by A R Murugadoss, it was released in theatres on 30 March. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film failed to elicit the expected response, earning a below-average ₹177 crore worldwide. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Anjini Dhawan, and Jatin Sarna. It is believed that Salman will begin shooting his upcoming film based on the Galwan Valley clash from July. However, there's no official announcement from him yet about the film.