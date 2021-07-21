Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan shares intense workout video, says: 'I think this guy is training for Tiger 3'
bollywood

Salman Khan shares intense workout video, says: 'I think this guy is training for Tiger 3'

Salman Khan shared a picture of himself sweating it out in the gym as his prep for his upcoming Tiger 3. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 09:10 PM IST
Tiger 3 will star Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

Superstar Salman Khan's latest Instagram post is a proof of the fact that he is preparing hard for his role in his next film Tiger 3.

Taking to Instagram, Salman posted a video of his work out session at a gym. In the clip, he can be seen working on his bicpes.

"I think this guy is training for Tiger 3," Salman captioned the video.

Salman's post has left his fans super impressed. "Oh my god... can't wait to see your transformation," a user commented. "Amazing," another one wrote. A third user wrote: "Tiger is back." A fourth fan said: "Bhai aap hi ho India k natural hunk (you are India's natural hunk)."

For the unversed, Tiger 3 is the third film in the successful Ek Tha Tiger franchise.

Actor Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a villain in the upcoming movie. A few days ago, he had also shared a picture of his chiseled physique, hinting that it's his new look for Tiger 3.

Also read: YouTuber Puneet Kaur says Raj Kundra tried to 'lure' her for Hotshots: 'Rot in jail'

Sharing it, he had written: "Only just the beginning!!! @miihiersinghofficial @kuhubhosle."

A source had previously told ANI, "On its 50th year, YRF is rolling out the biggest films being made in Bollywood or the Indian film industry today. Tiger 3 is being mounted on a scale that has not been seen before and so is Pathan."

