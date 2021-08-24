Salman Khan shoots for Tiger 3 in Russia, clicks selfies with fans who wish him 'good luck sir'

Actor Salman Khan and the cast and crew of his upcoming film, Tiger 3 are in Russia. A new video, shared by a paparazzo account, shows the actor clicking selfies with fans on the sets.

The video was shared with the caption: "#Salmankhan in Russia for #tiger3 snapped by fans who came to watch him." In the video, Salman sported a maroon full sleeves T-shirt with a black cap. He posed for selfies with his fans. At one point, a voice was heard saying: "Good luck, sir." While Salman did not say anything, he briefly nodded his head.

A few days back, Salman and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Russia for the shoot of their Yashraj Films spy thriller, Tiger 3. In the videos from the airport posted online, Salman was stopped by a CISF officer at the entrance, who asked the star to complete his security check before entering the airport.

Tiger 3 is the third part of the Tiger franchise, after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan and Katrina will be seen as spies, Tiger and Zoya, respectively. While the first film was directed by Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar directed the second film. Tiger 3 is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.

After reaching Russia, Salman was spotted in disguise on sets. Also seen with him was his nephew Nirvaan, son of actor and producer Sohail Khan.

The film will star Emraan Hashmi as its villain. As per news agency PTI, all the stars had attended a puja at YRF and the film had gone on floors in March in Mumbai.

All the three stars have been training hard for the action thriller. In July this year, Salman had shared a picture of himself from the gym and written: "I think this guy is training for Tiger 3." Likewise, Emraan too has been working out in the gym and sharing pictures. Though he had not mentioned the reason, it appears to be for his role in the film. Earlier this month, he had shared a picture of his arm and written: "Just another arms day."

In July this year, Katrina had given a glimpse of her intense training session for the upcoming action flick. It was also meant to be an appreciation post for her trainers. She did stretches and kicks and practiced some fight sequences.