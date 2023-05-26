Salman Khan completes Tiger 3 shoot, promises Diwali release: 'It was a hectic shoot'

Salman Khan has said that he has completed shooting for his much-awaited film, Tiger 3 and it will be out later this year. He expressed hopes that the film will release in theatres this Diwali. (Also read: Salman Khan gets injured, shares pic from Tiger 3 sets: 'Tiger Zakhmi Hai')

Tiger 3 release

Bollywood actor Salman Khan speaks during a press conference ahead of the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Abu Dhabi on May 25, 2023. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interaction with media on the sidelines of an awards event in Dubai, Salman said, "Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though.”

Last week, Salman had informed fans that he was injured while working on the film. Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote on social media, "When you think you are carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (Forget all the problems of the world, try lifting a five kg dumbbell). Tiger Zakhmi Hai. #Tiger3."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, Salman was topless and had his back to the camera as he stood outdoors. A large Kinesiology Tape, marking an 'x', was visible on his left shoulder, in the middle of his back.

Tiger franchise

Salman reprises his role of Indian spy Tiger in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 which will reunite him with Katrina Kaif. Katrina has starred in all films of the franchise. Emraan Hashmi makes his debut in the franchise with the third film. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a cameo.

The first film in the franchise came out in 2015. Directed by Kabir Khan, Ek Tha Tiger featured Katrina and Salman and was among the top-grossing films that year. Ali Abbas Zafar took over the director's chair for the second film, Tiger Zinda Hai, which came out in 2017.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman also made a cameo as Tiger in the recent Yash Raj Films production Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Reports claim that the production house plans to create a spyverse with the two characters, and Hrithik Roshan's War. War 2 is being pitted as Tiger Vs Pathaan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON