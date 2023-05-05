Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 35 crore set constructed for Tiger 3's Salman-Shah Rukh Khan sequence?

ANI |
May 05, 2023 06:59 PM IST

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen sharing screen space for a special sequence in Tiger 3.

Expect everything grand from the special sequence of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3. As per a source, a set worth a whopping 35 crore has been constructed for the shoot. Also read: Salman Khan announces new release date for Tiger 3, unveils new poster

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3. (Pics: Yogen Shah)(Yogen Shah)
"When you have SRK & Salman in one film, you got to do justice to their superstardom to create an experience like never before. Pathaan did that brilliantly and now Tiger 3 will try and do the same. The two iconic actors are going to do a hugely scaled adrenaline pumping action sequence in Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra is going all out to mount this sequence. He is shelling out Rs. 35 crore to build a set that can present this sequence in the most glorious way possible," the source said.

The duo is expected to shoot for Tiger 3 on May 8.

Earlier, the source revealed that the Khans will be shooting together for a week at least."The fact that 7 days have been earmarked to shoot this sequence means that extensive plans have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences! The expectations are sky high after what people have seen in Pathaan and the makers are very aware of this. So, one should take it for granted that YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger a sequence to remember in Indian cinema!" the source added.

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali.

The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina is also a part of the film. Salman and SRK recently shared screen space in Pathaan, which broke several box office records.

