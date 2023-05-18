Salman Khan shares pic of injured body and gives update on next film: 'Tiger Zakhmi Hai'

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's release, Salman Khan is now turning his attention to his next film Tiger 3, which is due out later this year. The actor posted an update on Twitter where he shared that he had a slight shoulder injury. He seemed to be on the sets of Tiger 3 as he wrote, 'Tiger Zakmi Haan (Tiger is injured)'. Fans sent over well soon wishes and asked him to take care. (Also read: Bhagyashree recalls being accused of affair with Salman Khan right after she gave birth to her 1st child with husband) Salman Khan posted an photo of his injured body on Twitter.

On Thursday, Salman wrote on Twitter, "Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (Forget all the problems of the world, try lifting a five-kilo dumbbell). Tiger Zakhmi Hai. #Tiger3." The actor also posted a photograph of himself shirtless and standing outdoors, with his back to the camera. His left shoulder has a large Kinesiology Tape, marking an 'x', towards the middle of his back.

In the comments, fans added their well wishes to the star. Most of them said, "Love you bhai. Take care!" Another fan said, "Oh No (pleading face emoji) take care and get well soon my tiger." While one cheeky fan shared a still of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman from Pathaan and wrote, "Painkillers will do the work (winking face emoji) #TigerZakhmiHai."

Earlier this year, Salman reprised his role of Tiger in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. He and Shah Rukh reunited on the screen once again after Zero (2018). In Tiger 3, Shah Rukh will have a cameo as Pathaan. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Salman first appeared as Tiger in Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2015) and returned once more for Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Pathaan and the Tiger franchise are both part of the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe along with Hrithik Roshan-starrer War (2019). It is rumoured that the next film in the franchise after War 2 will be Tiger Vs Pathaan.

