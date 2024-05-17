Salman Khan urges fans to vote in 2024 elections: 'Don't trouble your Bharat Mata'

As the election season is in full swing in India, celebrities are coming forward to encourage people to exercise their voting rights. Salman Khan has tweeted about Maharashtra entering Phase 5 of voting on May 20. The actor took to his Twitter handle and urged his fans to vote. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna, PM Narendra Modi exchange tweets about Atal Setu, country's growth) Salman Khan has urged his fans to exercise their 'right to vote'.

Salman Khan encourages fans to vote

Salman informed everyone that he would be voting on May 20 and expects everyone else to do so for their motherland. He captioned his tweet as, “I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I’m going to exercise my right to vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don’t trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai.”

Fans hail Salman for Tweet

Reacting to Salman's tweet, a user commented, “To save the country's constitution and democracy, we must vote for India Alliance this time! We must not vote for BJP and take the country into a ditch!” Another fan wrote, “That dedication to exercise is impressive! And your commitment to voting is just as important. Its vital to engage in both physical and civic activities, showing care for our well-being and society. Lets inspire others to prioritize their health and participate in shaping our collective future through voting. Lets make a difference together!” A user also opined, “As a Patriotic Indian (tricolour emoji) Our first morning duty should be do voting (tick and thumbs up emojis) Pahle matdan fir jalpan (First vote then have some refreshments) (thumbs up and tick emojis).” A fan also pointed out, “Step out and vote no matter which party you support.”

Salman Khan's upcoming projects

Salman will next be seen in AR Murugadoss's film Sikandar (2025). He will also star in Aditya Chopra's Tiger Vs Pathaan, which is part of YRF's spy universe. The film will be spin off to Pathaan and the upcoming action-thriller War 2.