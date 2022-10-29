Salman Khan welcomes boxer Vijender Singh onboard Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Actor Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle and welcomed boxer Vijender Singh on board his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He also posted a photo from the film sets and wished Vijender who turned a year older on Saturday. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will release on Eid--December 30. Also read: Salman Khan shares shirtless pic with Bhai Dooj wish

The behind-the-scene picture from the film sets featured Salman in his new look. He wore a white shirt with black jeans and posed by raising his fist. Others, including Vijender, Siddharth Nigam, Jassi Gill and Raghav Juyal also joined him. Salman’s iconic turquoise bracelet and a bruise on his forehead are also seen in the photo, which appears to be a part of his character in the film.

Sharing the photo, Salman wrote, “Happy bday hamare boxer bhai @boxervijender.. welcome on board #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan… @The_RaghavJuyal @siddnigam_off #JassiGill.” Responding to it, Vijender wrote, “Thank you bhai.” Meanwhile, a fan commented, “Looking handsome as always.” “Loving this look Megastar Excited for #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan,” added another one.

Salman is currently filming for the Farhad Samji directorial. Earlier he unveiled his new look from the film and teased his fans, “Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan … #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan.” The film is produced by Salman’s mom Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, alongside actor, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He also appeared in Chiranjeevi's Godfather. Besides Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor will also be reviving his iconic character, agent Tiger, for his upcoming instalment of the Tiger franchise. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will mark his reunion with Katrina Kaif.

Salman will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming, Pathaan. He recently confirmed his cameo in Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial debut, Ved, as well.

