Salman Khan shares shirtless pic with Bhai Dooj wish, fans call him 'bhai of the entire nation'

Salman Khan, who’s popular known as ‘bhai’ in Bollywood, shared a special surprise for his fans. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, he dropped a shirtless photo of himself and wished everyone, “Happy bhai dooj.” Fans reacted to the pic and also the unusual occasion on which it was shared. Also read: Salman Khan attends Aayush Sharma's birthday bash after dengue recovery

The monochrome picture features Salman Khan posing with sunglasses. He sported a sharp hairstyle and posed in an outdoor area. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “How can someone look this kind of hot in this age uff.” “He is the brother of whole India,” added another fan. Someone also commented, “Other stars are struggling to get well-shaped muscles in their 30's and then comes the megastar who have ripped muscles and perfect abs in his late 50s.”

Salman Khan's tweet.

This marks Salman Khan’s first post on the internet after he recovered from dengue. Last week, he was diagnosed with dengue and took a break from work. While he opted out of pre-Diwali parties, Salman made his first public appearance after recovery at brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will hit the theatres on Eid--December 30. Earlier, he unveiled a new look from the film and teased his fans, “Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan … #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan.” The film is directed by Farhad Samji and backed by Salman’s mother Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Salman will also be returning as agent Tiger in his much-awaited Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will mark his reunion with Katrina Kaif. Talking about the film, Katrina recently told Pinkvilla, “Working again in that franchise that I have so much regards for because Adi (Aditya Chopra, producer) gives Zoya's role (her character in the movie) that kind of prominence and importance in the action, and I love doing action.”Tiger 3 will release on Diwali 2023.

