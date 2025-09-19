Salman Khan wraps up Battle of Galwan shoot in 45 days in Ladakh, gets rid of moustache as he returns to Mumbai

Actor Salman Khan has completed the shoot of his much-anticipated film Battle of Galwan in a swift 45-day schedule in Leh, Ladakh. Taking to his Instagram Stories, director Apoorva Lakhia shared several behind-the-scenes moments. Salman Khan was busy shooting in Ladakh for Battle of Galwan.

Sharing a photo from Ladakh, Apoorva wrote, "It's a wrap." He re-shared a video posted by actor Ankur Bhatia. It read, "Schedule wrap in Ladakh. Thank you, @lakhiaapoorva, for an unforgettable shoot. #BattleofGalwan." Apoorva tagged him and said, "It was awesome."

Film's director shares pics, videos

Apoorva shared a photo with Salman as they had a chat. He wrote, "It's a wrap-45 days." He also shared several photos from the shoot location. Sharing a clip, he wrote, "Froze, baked, shivered, ate sand, walked in the Indus, sucked oxygen but still leaving with all those memories that make me smile."

Salman ditched his moustache as he returned to Mumbai

After wrapping up the shoot, Salman returned to Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the Mumbai airport emerged on social media platforms. Salman was dressed in a black ensemble--T-shirt, jacket, trousers and a cap. He shaved off his moustache after the shoot ended. The actor walked straight to his car after exiting the airport.

About Battle of Galwan

Earlier this month, Salman dropped a picture on his Instagram in which he was seen in a military uniform. He sported a moustache. The film, mounted on a grand scale, will see Salman as a army officer. The film revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones.

Recently, Salman paid a courtesy visit to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, at Raj Niwas in Leh. Dressed in a blue shirt and a denim jeans, Salman had a pleasant meeting with the Ladakh's LG as they were seen smiling during a conversation. Salman also received a Thangka Canvas painting from the Ladakh LG, which featured a view of Buddha's life in a traditional Buddhist art style. The duo posed with the painting.

The Office of the Lt. Governor of Ladakh shared the news of Salman Khan's courtesy visit on their X handle on Saturday. They wrote, "Bollywood icon Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to the Hon'ble Lt. Governor Shri @KavinderGupta at the Raj Niwas, #Leh."