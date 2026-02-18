Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali wishes Salim Khan speedy recovery amid hospitalisation: He was father figure to me

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday. His son, actor Salman Khan, along with other family members, rushed to the hospital to be by his side. Former actor and Salman’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali shared an emotional note wishing him a speedy recovery. Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, actor Somy Ali wishes Salim Khan a speedy recovery amid hospitalisation

Somy Ali wishes Salim Khan speedy recovery in note Salim Khan has been put on a ventilator after undergoing surgery. The hospital is expected to issue an official statement regarding his health on Wednesday at 11 am. Salman was later spotted at the hospital, looking visibly worried. Other family members, including Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira Agnihotri, Ayaan Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan, were also seen visiting. Salman’s close friend, actor Sanjay Dutt, and Javed Akhtar also arrived at the hospital to offer support.

In her heartfelt note, Somy Ali wrote, “Hearing that Salim Khan has been hospitalized made my heart sink. To the world, he is a legendary writer who helped shape icons like Amitabh Bachchan and co-created masterpieces like Sholay. To me, he was a father figure. Living in his home, I was treated like a daughter, included at the table, engaged in deep conversations about faith, where all religions were respected and celebrated.”

She further wrote, “He taught me that God is bigger than doctrine, and that storytelling must always carry truth beneath the drama. His brilliance built cinematic history. His humanity built people. Praying for his strength and recovery. He means more to me than words can say.”