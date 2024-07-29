Salman Khan's film sets are like a ‘resort’ with pani puri and dosa counters, reveals Jai Ho co-star Daisy Shah

‘Unka pura resort set-up lagta tha’

Speaking about the experience of working on a film with Salman Khan, Daisy said that on days when he was not there on set the actors would have their lunches inside their own vanity vans. But on the days when Salman was present, everyone would come together to eat in a single set-up.

She said, “Unka pura resort set-up lagta tha (The set up was made like a resort).” She described that when Salman was on set, there would be a large tent set up just outside the actor’s vanity van. It would serve food to the cast and crew.

She added, “It’s his vanity van, he has a huge tent, there are three tables with 10-15 chairs around them, and there’s another table where the food is laid out. It’s like a buffet system. I remember the sets of Race. There were tents, one for Salman Sir and the others for food. I remember snacking from there. There were flatbreads, and vada pavs, and sometimes pani puri! There would be live pani-puri and dosa counters. We used to all go there for snacks. But when it came to food, it was Salman Sir's tent.” Daisy also shared that her favourite cuisine is South-Indian.

Daisy was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Salman was last seen in Tiger 3. He is currently shooting for the film Sikander.