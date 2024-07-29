Salman Khan's film sets are like a ‘resort’ with pani puri and dosa counters, reveals Jai Ho co-star Daisy Shah
Salman Khan and Daisy Shah worked together in the films Jai Ho and Race 3. Check out what Daisy revealed about the delicacies available in those film sets.
Daisy Shah made her acting debut in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan in the film Jai Ho. The actor was recently in conversation with Mid day when she revealed the grand set up on the set of a film when Salman is present, which includes an elaborate preparation of food counters. (Also read: Iulia Vantur holds ‘boyfriend’ Salman Khan close in rare PDA at her birthday bash. See pic)
‘Unka pura resort set-up lagta tha’
Speaking about the experience of working on a film with Salman Khan, Daisy said that on days when he was not there on set the actors would have their lunches inside their own vanity vans. But on the days when Salman was present, everyone would come together to eat in a single set-up.
She said, “Unka pura resort set-up lagta tha (The set up was made like a resort).” She described that when Salman was on set, there would be a large tent set up just outside the actor’s vanity van. It would serve food to the cast and crew.
More details
She added, “It’s his vanity van, he has a huge tent, there are three tables with 10-15 chairs around them, and there’s another table where the food is laid out. It’s like a buffet system. I remember the sets of Race. There were tents, one for Salman Sir and the others for food. I remember snacking from there. There were flatbreads, and vada pavs, and sometimes pani puri! There would be live pani-puri and dosa counters. We used to all go there for snacks. But when it came to food, it was Salman Sir's tent.” Daisy also shared that her favourite cuisine is South-Indian.
Daisy was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Salman was last seen in Tiger 3. He is currently shooting for the film Sikander.
