Samantha Ruth Prabhu describes teaser of Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan in one word. See post

The teaser for Shakun Batra’s Deepika Padukone-starrer Gehraiyaan dropped earlier today. The film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25. The first look teaser has received praise from fans and celebs alike. Among them is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who took to social media to describe the movie in a single word.

A few hours after the teaser was released, Samantha shared the teaser on her Instagram Stories, captioning it ‘Beautiful!’ Deepika responded to the gesture by re-sharing Samantha’s story with the caption, “Thank you, Sam!” Samantha regularly shares appreciation posts for celebs and films on her social media. Just a day earlier, she praised Allu Arjun’s performance in his latest release Pushpa: The Rise, calling it ‘absolutely stunning’.

Gehraaiyan has been helmed by Shakun Batra, who calls it ‘a journey into the intricacies of human relationships’. Talking about the much-awaited film, the filmmaker said, “It is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around.”

The cast had hinted the launch of the first look on social media on Sunday evening when Deepika had shared monochrome pictures from the film. “Yes…It has been a bit of a wait but as the saying goes… Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you,” she had written in the caption alongside black-and-white pictures of her and Siddhant on the beach.