Samara Sahni, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter, breaks silence on viral video of her 'pushing' grandmother Neetu Kapoor

Remember that viral clip of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with her mom Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding, where everyone thought Samara was a little upset and might have pushed her nani? Well, Samara is here to clear the air, saying people just misread her resting face. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter Samara came into the spotlight for a video from Aadar Jain's wedding.

Samara explains the viral video

Recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who will soon make her Bollywood debut, was seen indulging in a conversation with filmmaker Farah Khan in her vlog. Farah visited her house in Delhi. Riddhima’s daughter also made an appearance in the vlog, which prompted Farah to ask the mother-daughter duo about the clip which went viral from Aadar Jain’s wedding this year.

Talking about the video, Riddhima said, “Samara ka kya hai na, ki, ‘Main agar camera mein dekhungi, toh I am just going to give like a blue steel look.’ So, I told her that it looks like you are angry (Samara has a tendency to give a blue steel look while posing for the camera).”

Samara also participated in the conversation and reacted to how people misinterpreted her video. She said, “Let a girl have a resting face. It’s not a problem. It’s just a resting face."

“Yeah, smiling is good. I mean… normalise having a resting face," Samara told Riddhima, following which she was seen asking her daughter to smile more as she has a “pretty smile”.

Riddhima and Farah also did a video call with Neetu while shooting the vlog.

What do we know about the viral video

The incident occurred during the wedding of Riddhima’s cousin, actor Aadar Jain, and entrepreneur Alekha Advani in Mumbai in February this year. A video from the event shows Riddhima, Samara, and her maternal grandmother, actor Neetu Kapoor, walking the red carpet together. In the clip, Samara briefly gestures away from her grandmother, sparking speculation that she may have been upset and pushed Neetu aside.

At that time, Riddhima spoke about the issue in an interview with Hindustan Times, saying, “The whole thing got blown out of proportion. The poor child was only trying to pose. She wasn’t upset. She was very excited, so much so that in the car she kept saying that, ‘Oh my God, I’m sure there are gonna be photographers and I’m gonna pose like this and that’. And because the paparazzi were asking us to come together, she just wanted to pose on her own. She didn’t push her nani.”

Riddhima tied the knot with Bharat Sahni in 2006 after dating him for a few years. In 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Samara.