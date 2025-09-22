‘After Deepika Padukone I have launched you’: Says Farah Khan as Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara makes her retake a shot

Following in the footsteps of her mother Neetu Kapoor, late superstar father Rishi Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor and sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all set to make her acting debut this year. Her first ever Bollywood film, tentatively titled DKS or Dadi Ki Shaadi , also stars mommy Neetu and comedy king Kapil Sharma. But currently, it is Riddhima’s daughter and mamu Ranbir’s niece Samara Sahni, who is winning the internet with her adorable ‘launch’ on YouTube. That’s right. In her latest vlog, filmmaker Farah Khan and her very popular cook Dilip reached Riddhima’s house in Delhi for an episode, where Samara hilariously made the director reshoot a scene.

At the end of the episode, after Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Farah Khan and Dilip cooked delicious looking Beetroot Tikkis, the filmmaker introduced the audience to Rishi Kapoor’s granddaughter Samara Sahni. Farah began the introduction by calling the star kid the ‘star of the family’. But before she could finish, Samara walked out of her room in style, facing the camera in true model style. Samara sweetly greeted Farah, had a quick chat about Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi being her favourite actors, before asking if she can check the monitor to see how her shot looks. This left Riddhima shocked, whereas Farah predicted, “Oh my god, yeh heroine banegi. Yeh ladki heroine banegi. Pehle usko jaake monitor dekhna hai.” Farah went on to tell the star kid that she looks great, but unconvinced, Samara asked, “Should we film again?”

When Riddhima and Farah went to check on the food, Samara walked up to the cameraman and asked to see the footage. Unhappy with the way she looked in the shot, Samara said, “Why is my hair so wet? My hair is dry now. Should we reshoot?” Farah obliged and Samara got to reshoot her entry. Later, the filmmaker stated, “Samara, so I can officially say that I have launched you. After Rakhi Sawant, Malaika (Arora) and Deepika Padukone, and Dilip, now I have launched Miss Samara. Are you going to take Kapoor ka surname or Sahni ka surname?” Samara went on to choose Sahni. Well, netizens are loving this energy.

Gushing over Samara, a netizen stated, “Samara looks all set to join the film industry!!! She looks sooo much like a cross between her Naani & Maamajee!!,” whereas another comment read, “Samara is sooo adorable 🤣 so unapologetically herself. I hope she never changes.” An internet user shared, “Samara is very very funny and she is cute 😊. I got entertained and the presecne of her in the video is wholesome 🎉,” whereas another message read, “So sweet Ridhima Kapoor, probably the sweetest in Kapoor family and her daughter Samara was cute, loved how Ridhima treated Dilip. The best part Samara asking to re-shoot and farah said I launched her, we all laughed, great video.”

On an episode of Karan Johar’s show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Riddhima had revealed how Samara wants to become an actor one day and her favourite in the industry is Ananya Panday. Well, we wish Raha's cousin all the love!