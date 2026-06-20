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‘Netflix ka set tutega ab’: Internet reacts as Samay Raina confirms Alia Bhatt, Sharvari will be on India's Got Latent 2

After a controversial first season, Samay Raina's India's Got Latent returns with a confirmed premiere on Netflix and YouTube.

Jun 20, 2026 02:01 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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Almost a month ago, a photo of Alpha actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on the set of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent went viral. This led to speculation that the comedian might be opening the second season of his show with Alia and Sharvari as guests, and now that speculation has been confirmed by Samay himself.

Samay confirms Alia, Sharvari's appearance on Latent

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will appear on India's Got Latent 2.

The comedian took to Instagram to share the YouTube link of the first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, with Alia and Sharvari's photo featured on the video's thumbnail image. The image shows Alia and Sharvari laughing, with Alia wearing a cap that has "Alpha" written on it. Along with the two stars, Samay, comedian Ashish Solanki, and Balraj Ghai also feature in the photo.

Along with sharing the link, Samay tagged Alia and Sharvari and wrote the caption, "Are we ready to start the show?"

Fans react

Samay's show will premiere on both Netflix and YouTube on Saturday evening. While the Netflix version of the show will be ad-free, the YouTube version will be interrupted by commercials.

Season 1 of the show, which was streaming on YouTube, sparked massive backlash over guest Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks in one episode. The incident triggered widespread criticism, resulting in multiple FIRs and legal challenges. The venue, The Habitat, where the show was shot, was also vandalised. Following the controversy, Samay had to take down all episodes of the show from YouTube. Later, Samay announced the second season of India's Got Latent during his comedy special, Still Alive.

 
samay raina Indias got Latent alia bhatt
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