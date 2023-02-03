Sameera Reddy recalls not being able to perform in her first audition for Mahesh Babu film, taking up desk job

Sameera Reddy has talked about her first audition for a Mahesh Babu film which didn't go the way she had expected. She has revealed how she got so scared after the audition that she chose to do a desk job for two years before bouncing back with Pankaj Udhas' music video. Also read: Sameera Reddy recalls eating one idli a day to make sure she did not gain weight

Sharing the pictures from her early days, Sameera wrote, “My first audition 1998. It was for a movie with @urstrulymahesh. I was mad scared. I couldn’t perform and cried my way back home. I decided to take up a desk job which I did for 2 yrs with a watch company @omega .. Till I again mustered up the courage and did my first music video Aahista Kijiye Baatien with @pankajkudhas #messymama #nostalgia #flashbackfriday.”

Sameera was first noticed in Pankaj Udhas' 1997 hit romantic single, Aur Aahista. She made her film debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya in 2002 and was last seen in Kannada film Varadhanayaka in 2013. She got married to entrepreneur Akshai Varde in 2014 and the couple has two kids, Hans, 8 and Nyra, 3.

In 2019, Sameera had opened up about how her confidence was shattered when she crossed 100 kgs at the time of the birth of her son Hans and was scared to even step out of the house. Sharing pictures of her before and after the weight loss transformation, the actor had written, “I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I’m not scared to admit it . It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered. And I couldn’t lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out. I disappeared because I didn’t have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen.”

She took two years to bring down her weight and her confidence with the help of dedicated workout, yoga, pilates and strength training . “It’s a superficial world and people can be hurtful if you don’t keep up. But the key is to be fearless. Only you can get out of that rut. It’s yours to change. Be brave. You can move mountains if you just will it,” she had written in the post.

