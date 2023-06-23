Samuel L Jackson puts the 'AI' in 'I ain't', refuses to let Artificial Intelligence replace him in movies

Samuel L Jackson, the iconic 74-year-old actor, has made it clear that he won't be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI) after his time on Earth comes to an end. In a recent interview, Jackson revealed his disapproval of studios using AI to replicate his likeness, going so far as to ensure that such a possibility is removed from all his contracts.

Samuel L. Jackson attends the 76th Annual Tony Awards in New York City.(REUTERS)

Reflecting on his role in the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy, Jackson recalled the first time he encountered the scanning process for AI replication. With his characteristic humor, he jokingly speculated that George Lucas used the technology to immortalize older actors in the films. Their friendship allowed them to share a laugh about the situation, but Jackson's concerns about AI were evident from the start.

Marvel and rise of scanning: Samuel L Jackson's Marvel universe experience

As a prominent figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Jackson revealed that scanning has become a common practice at Marvel Studios. He explained that every costume change involves a scanning process, which has become more significant since his de-aging in "Captain Marvel" for the character Nick Fury. Jackson's experience in the MCU made him realize that AI replication could be used at any time if the studio desired.

Cross out the fine print

Drawing from his own experiences, Samuel L Jackson offered advice to his fellow actors when dealing with contracts that contain vague terms such as "in perpetuity" and "known and unknown." He disclosed his approach of crossing out such clauses, which serves as his way of firmly stating his disapproval of AI replication. Jackson's message to future actors is clear: take a stand and protect your legacy.

Samuel L Jackson's firm stance on AI in movies

Samuel L Jackson's stance against AI replication in movies highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the use of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry. With the recent release of Marvel's "Secret Invasion," which employed AI technology for its opening credits, the issue has gained renewed attention.

Jackson's unwavering commitment to preserving his on-screen legacy serves as a reminder that human presence and performance are irreplaceable, even in the era of advancing technology.