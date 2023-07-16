Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sana Khan shares first glimpse of newborn son, introduces him to Quran

Sana Khan shares first glimpse of newborn son, introduces him to Quran

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 16, 2023 12:25 PM IST

Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad welcomed their baby boy earlier this month and she has finally shared a small glimpse of him.

Proud mom Sana Khan took to Instagram to share the first glimpse at her newborn babyboy. Sana and her husband Anas Saiyad decided to call him Tariq Jamil and have also introduced him to Quran already. Sana shared a video on her Instagram Stories to show the same. (Also read: Pregnant Sana Khan reacts to 'weird' video of her)

Anas Saiyad and Sana Khan's son Tariq Jamil was born on July 5.
Meet baby Tariq

The first video showed Tariq in his crib with a mobile on top of it. As the soft plush clouds and stars moved above him, Tariq fussed in the crib under a blanket. The mobile seemed to be playing an aayat from Quran. “Introducing my baby to Quran from day 1,” she wrote with the post. A second video showed Tariq clutching his father's finger. “With Baba @anas_saiyad20,” Sana wrote with it.

Sana Khan's IG stories.
Sana, best known for featuring in Bigg Boss 6 and Salman Khan's film Jai Ho, quit her acting career before she married Anas in November 2020.

Sana's baby announcement

Earlier in March 2023, she confirmed her pregnancy news in an interview."I'm looking forward to it. Obviously, it's a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi thoda mere liye as a woman ek up and down both chalta rehta hai (Emotionally, I have been facing many ups and downs). But I think it's a beautiful journey. I'm waiting to have my baby in my arms... that's it," Sana had said.

On July 5, she made the announcement of her baby's arrival. "May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Behtareen banna hai Allah ki amanat. JazakAllah khair for your love and duas that have made our hearts and souls happy on this beautiful journey," she wrote.

Sana also explained her baby's name. “Humne apney bete ka Naam rakha hai Tariq Jamil. Meaning of Tariq: Subah ka tara raat me aney Wala. Jameel: Khoobsurat. Allah humarey bete ko islam ka khoobsurat chiragh banaye jo islam ko noor ki tara philaye (We have named our son Tariq Jamil. Tariq means the morning star that appears in the night. Jameel means beautiful. May Allah make our son the lamp of Islam who spreads Islam like light),” she wrote.

