Sanjana Sanghi recalls the conversation with Irrfan Khan that influenced her approach to acting

Sanjana Sanghi played a small role in Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium. The actor has now opened up about the acting lessons she learned from Irrfan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Sanjana Sanghi on the acting lessons received from Irrfan Khan.

Sanjana Sanghi has opened up about the acting lessons she learnt from Irrfan Khan. Sanjana played the younger version of Saba Qamar's character in the film.

Although her role was small, Sanjana said that she has vivid memories of the time she spent with Irrfan on the sets of the movie. She said that Irrfan taught her that actors should improvise scenes.

"With Irrfan, it was a focus on theatre and understanding that being able to improvise is everything as an actor. It’s not just about that line in the script, it’s about what you bring to the script and how you make it your own. And when I do that, in front of the camera, I realise that the scene changes, it goes somewhere else," she told Pinkvilla.

Sanjana was seen in a string of movies, playing small roles, before she made her debut as a lead actor in Dil Bechara. She began her Bollywood journey with Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, then appeared in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns before she bagged the leading role in late Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong Dil Bechara.

Little Kareena, Saif come together in Saba's throwback family pictures, see here

Varun channels his inner 'Bhediya'; Ayushmann, Arjun Kapoor can't stop laughing

Twinkle Khanna struggles to work from home as daughter Nitara does mischief

Navya Naveli Nanda disturbed as SC asks rape accused if he will marry survivor

She will soon be seen in Kapil Verma's Om: The Battle Within. Sanjana stars opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the movie. The duo reportedly wrapped the filming a few weeks ago. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "My forever favourite human sandwich. Om, Kavya & our Captain Kaps."

Back in December, when the shoot commenced, Sanjana said, "Our beautiful journey begins!! DAY 1 with the best @adityaroykapur. Most stoked for my next action-thriller OM:The Battle Within produced by @zeestudiosofficial, @khan_ahmedasas, and @shairaahmedkhan and directed by @itskapilverma! Need all your blessings #Summer2021."

